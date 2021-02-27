Mohammed Shami's younger brother Kaif makes Vijay Hazare Trophy debut against J&K

Mohammed Shami's younger brother Mohammed Kaif made his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut for Bengal on Saturday. The bowling all-rounder was included in the playing XI for Bengal's ongoing contest against Jammu and Kashmir at the Videocon Academy Ground in Kolkata.

Overjoyed with the development, the Indian seamer took to Twitter to express his happiness and also motivated his younger brother to keep striving hard.

"Congratulations to my brother on your Vijay Hazare Trophy debut. We have waited for this moment. You are one step closer to the ultimate dream. Keep working hard," the bowler wrote in his tweet.

Congratulations to my brother on your Vijay Hazare Trophy debut. We have waited for this moment. You are one step closer to the ultimate dream. Keep working hard.#TeamIndia #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/kqp2xGAk1F — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) February 27, 2021

What happened in the match?

After being asked to bat first, the Bengal side got off to a slow start, losing opener Abhishek Raman cheaply on 6. However, Abhimanyu Easwaran along with Ritwik Chowdhury steadied things down as the pair added 107 runs for the second wicket.

Easwaran fell short of one run from completing his century, while Ritwik was dismissed on 55 by Abid Mushtaq. Following their dismissal, Bengal skipper Anustup Majumdar led his side from the front and is currently playing on 70 from 68 deliveries. Kaif Ahmed is batting alongside with the skipper and has fetched 38 runs from 25 deliveries so far to help Bengal pile 288/3 in 44 overs.

The match has not ended yet and we'll further update the copy as the contest progresses.