Viral Video: Virat Kohli Flirts With Tamannaah Bhatia In Ad, Netizens Tag Wife Anushka Sharma

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been in the headlines after she confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma, her co-star in the upcoming series Lust Stories 2. In the update, she called the actor "her happy place." With the announcement of this new relationship, an old advertisement featuring the actress and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is now married to Anushka Sharma, who was, at the time rumoured boyfriend of Tamannah Bhatia. It is to be noted the TV commercial shows the cricketer flirting with the actress.

In the new viral video, Virat Kohli is seen trying to initiate a conversation with Tamannaah Bhatia and ends up flirting with the actress. This has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens commenting on Virat Kohli's marriage with Anushka Sharma. One of the users commented on the post saying, "Ha Anuska bhabhi, Virat bhai ko sambhal lo," while another user tagged Anushka Sharma, saying, "See what is happening here!"

Also read: Look For Excuses Or...: Virat Kohli Hits Gym With Cryptic Message After WTC Final Defeat Vs Australia

Meanwhile, other faction of social media users commented on Virat Kohli's acting skills while comparing them to other actors. Some even asked the Indian Cricketer to take up acting as a carrier.

In 2018, Tamannaah Bhatia and Virat Kohli were speculated to be dating. However, they never confirmed it. However, Tamannah Bhatia gave a clarification on it, saying, "I wish, I wish people… They really have no clue. I think we spoke four words during the ad film, that’s it. After that, I’ve never met or spoken to Virat. But, I must say he was better than most of the actors we work with. And it was quite intimidating."

The public announcement of Tamannah Bhatia's relationship with Vijay Varma came as a surprise, as this is the first time the actress has publicly accepted dating someone. Earlier, in an interview, the actress said, "I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is one of the best Indian cricketers with multiple records in his name. One of the records that have been recently in discussion is of being one of the players having the most runs before being dismissed stumped in Test Cricket. The record came into the discussion after Joe Root became the second player with the most runs.