Look For Excuses Or...: Virat Kohli Hits Gym With Cryptic Message After WTC Final Defeat Vs Australia

India suffered a harrowing defeat at the hands of Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023, losing by a margin of 209 runs. This has prompted deep introspection among fans, who are now demanding a major overhaul of the Indian Cricket Team's Test setup. Virat Kohli, who was expected to excel in the match based on his impressive form in the IPL 2023, failed to make a significant impact. With the upcoming series against West Indies marking the start of a new World Test Championship cycle, the former Indian captain has returned to the gym to exert himself and make the most of the rare 30-day break.

Look for excuses or look to get better. pic.twitter.com/qbTmcNlGfR — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2023

Kohli shared videos of his intense workouts, demonstrating his determination to return even stronger for Team India. Alongside the gym footage, he posted a cryptic message that read, "Look for excuses or look to get better." Some speculate whether this remark is a veiled jab at Rohit Sharma, who expressed his dissatisfaction after losing the WTC Final by demanding the event to be held before the IPL and suggesting a change in the venue away from England.

Virat Kohli endured a lacklustre performance with the bat during the WTC final against Australia. In India's first innings, he only managed to score 14 runs before being caught off guard by a bouncer from Mitchell Starc, resulting in an edge to the slips. While he appeared to be in good touch during the second innings, accumulating 49 runs, Kohli, unfortunately, edged a wide delivery from Scott Boland straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper. His shot selection was even questioned by the esteemed Sunil Gavaskar.

"It was a bad shot; it was an ordinary shot. You are asking me how did he do that. I mean, you should ask Kohli. What shot he played? How are you going to score a century if you play a shot like this," Gavaskar had said on Star Sports.