Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma engage in fun quiz challenge, reveal who apologises first after fight

Indian men's cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma recently engaged in a fun and interactive quiz challenge in which the power couple tested out who knows each other better.

On Wednesday, the pair took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a six-and-a-half-minute-long fun-filled video in which the duo tested each other's knowledge by asking questions regarding cricket and films besides also making honest revelations about their marriage and the rapport they share.

"#TakeABreak Find out who knows who better, in this fun and interactive #TakeABreak session with us. Hope you guys enjoy it and figure out who the winner is because I couldn't! @anushkasharma @instagram,"the 31-year-old swashbuckling batsman captioned the video.

Anushka, on the other hand, posted the same video and wrote, "#TakeABreak @virat.kohli and I took a break with @instagram A 3 Part quiz , lots of laughter and 2 super competitive people... we were suuuuper chill and played by the rules (or not ) Watch to find out who won !#TakeABreak."

In a three-part quiz, Kohli was asked by his wife Anushka to reveal the name of the first Hindi feature film made in India and to name two films based on cricket.

Anushka, on the other hand, was quizzed about the three basic rules of cricket and to name the player who holds the record of the highest number of ODI runs in women’s cricket.

In the last segment, Virat and Anushka engaged in a game of "Who is more likely to".

During the session, the Indian skipper confessed that he is a terrible photographer, while Anushka revealed that she is the one who says 'sorry' first after a fight.

Take a look at the complete video:

The video ended with the pair failing to decide who won the quiz and settling for the draw.

Virat and Anushka got married in a fairytale wedding in Italy's Tuscany on December 11, 2017.

On a work front, Kohli will return to action after a gap of more than six months when he will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL, which will now take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.