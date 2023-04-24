Watch: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Badminton Face-Off, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli, the cricket icon, and his superstar wife, Anushka Sharma, recently caused a stir on social media when they were spotted playing badminton at PUMA's promotional event. Anushka is a frequent presence in the stands, cheering on her husband as he plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The video and pictures of Kohli and Anushka playing badminton have gone viral on social media, highlighting the couple's commitment to fitness and the importance of sports in everyday life. Their fans continue to be inspired by their love for each other and their dedication to their respective careers.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Puma Event in Bengaluru.___pic.twitter.com/WcLiWz96Tn — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 24, 2023

Kohli stepped down as captain of the RCB after the 2021 IPL edition. However, with Faf du Plessis, the regular skipper, out with an injury, Kohli was asked to lead the team in their last two matches. Despite the pressure, Kohli has proven himself to be a capable leader and a skilled player, much to the delight of his fans.

During a conversation with former CSK player Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema, Kohli spoke about the pressures of being a public figure and how Anushka's support has been invaluable to him. "Her conversations with me have always been priceless. She tells me the truth, simple," he said.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter in 2021, are often seen together at events and in TV commercials. Their first meeting was during a TV ad shoot, but Kohli has since revealed that he was extremely nervous and even made some awkward statements.

Despite their fame and success, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remain grounded and committed to their relationship. They continue to inspire fans with their dedication to each other and to fitness.