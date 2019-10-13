Virat Kohli becomes 1st Indian captain to enforce follow-on against South Africa in Tests

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first captain to enforce a follow-on on South Africa in the longest format of the game since 2008.

The 30-year-old asked South Africa to bat again on the fourth day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune after India bundled out the Faf du Plessis-led side for 275 runs to take a massive 326-run lead in their first innings on Saturday.

As a result, India--who have so far won four matches and drawn two after enforcing the follow-on under the captaincy of Kohli--also enforced the follow-on for the very first time against South Africa.

England was the last team who asked South Africa to bat again in a Test match 11 years ago.

On Saturday, South Africa were reduced to 162 for eight prior to tea on Day 3 before Keshav Maharaj (72) and Vernon Philander (44) staged late fightback for their side by stitching a crucial 109-run stand for the ninth wicket.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice late to wrap the innings for the Faf du Plessis-led side. The off-spinner finished with a total of four wickets.

While Umesh Yadav scalped three wickets, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two and a wicket, respectively.

Earlier, Kohli brought up highest Test score of 254 besides sharing a huge 225-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (91) to help their side post a first-innings score of 601/5 declared. Mayank Agarwal (108) and first drop Cheteshwar Pujara (58) were other notable scorers for the hosts.

India are currently leading the three-match series against South Africa by 1-0 after a massive 203-run win in the opening Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam.