close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

Virat Kohli hails Indian openers, bowlers after 1st Test win over South Africa

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Virat Kohli hails Indian openers, bowlers after 1st Test win over South Africa

Visakhapatnam: Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and the bowlers for their performances after their win in the first Test against South Africa on Sunday. Mohammed Shami took five wickets on Day 5 and Ravindra Jadeja took four as India dismissed South Africa for 191 to complete a 203-run victory.

"When you put 500 on the board, you're always ahead. Even with the fight they showed, we still had a lead. Rohit was outstanding. Mayank brilliant," said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony. "Shami has been a strike bowler in the second innings. All the guys lived up to their strengths."

Kohli said that the bowlers had it tougher in the match and that he would like the SG balls to do more.

"Batting heroes were obvious. But bowlers had it tougher in this game. This lot of SG balls is much better than the last one. If it softens up, there's literally nothing happening after 40-45 overs. Will still like it to be harder till about 60 overs," he said.

"It was a hard grind because of the conditions, especially the weather conditions. And the pitch slowed down too. It's all about the attitude. If fast bowlers are going to think that spinners are going to do all the work, then it doesn't justify their place. They ask for shorter spells so they can give 100 per cent. That's when you see guys like Shami, Ishant, Jasprit and Umesh doing well as well," he said.

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second Test, which starts on October 10, will be played in Pune.
 

Tags:
India vs South AfricaVirat KohliTestRohit SharmaMayank Agarwal
Next
Story

Vizag Test: Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja guide India to 203-run victory over South Africa

Must Watch

PT3M33S

5W1H: Apache-Chinook included in full dress rehearsal in preparation for Air Force Day