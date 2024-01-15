trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709789
WATCH: Virat Kohli Hugs Back Fan Who Breaches Security

The visuals of the daring fan hugging Virat Kohli spread like wildfire on social media platforms, capturing the surreal moment when the fan, undeterred by security, embraced the cricketing icon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
All eyes were on Virat Kohli as India clashed with Afghanistan in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Making a comeback to the shortest format after 14 months, the anticipation to witness Kohli's magic on the field reached unprecedented levels. However, the match took an unexpected turn when a fervent Kohli fan breached security to embrace his cricketing idol. In the 18th over of the Afghanistan innings, while Kohli patrolled near the boundary line, a passionate fan leapt over the fence, dashing towards the ace Indian cricketer. Although not televised live, the incident prompted a temporary halt in the game until security personnel escorted the enthusiastic intruder out of the field.

The Fan's Audacious Act

According to PTI reports, the detained youth possessed a valid ticket for the match and entered Holkar Stadium through the Narendra Hirwani Gate. Driven by his unwavering admiration for Kohli, the fan scaled the spectators' gallery fence in a bid to meet his cricketing hero. The police are currently interrogating the detained individual, and further actions will be taken based on the investigation.

India Triumphs Amidst the Drama

Despite the unexpected interruption, India secured a resounding victory, defeating Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series. Captain Rohit Sharma expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, emphasizing that the players are delivering on their promises as they gear up for the T20 World Cup.

Social Media Buzz

The visuals of the daring fan hugging Virat Kohli spread like wildfire on social media platforms, capturing the surreal moment when the fan, undeterred by security, embraced the cricketing icon. Virat Kohli, visibly confused, stood amidst the security personnel as they swiftly removed the intruder from the field.

Aftermath: Detention and Further Inquiry

The detained fan, who had a valid ticket, is currently being held at the Tukoganj police station. Authorities are diligently questioning the intruder to extract more details about the incident. The episode has sparked conversations online, with fans expressing a mix of admiration for the fan's audacity and concerns about player safety.

