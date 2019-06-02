Virat Kohli injury 'nothing to worry about', Team India captain fit for ICC World Cup 2019

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been cleared off any serious injury scare ahead of his side's opening clash of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash against South Africa on June 5.

The 30-year-old raised injury concerns after he was said to have injured his thumb during a fielding session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton--the venue of India's opening World Cup match-- on Sunday.

It was unclear whether the Indian captain was batting in the nets or was busy in fielding training when he hurt his thumb. Kohli was photographed with physio Patrick Farhat, who was seen applying a spray on the former's right thumb. Later, Kohli was seen carrying a glass of ice water with his thumb immersed in it.

However, a source from the Indian team allayed the concerns about Kohli's thumb injury, saying that there is "nothing to worry about".

Earlier, all-rounder Vijay Shankar was forced to miss his side's opening warm-up clash against New Zealand after being hit on his elbow during a training session.

India are coming into the 2019 World Cup on the back of their maiden five-match ODI series triumph in Australia and subsequent 4-1 series victory in New Zealand. However, the Men in Blue slumped to a series defeat against the Aaron Finch-led side at home in March.

The Kohli-led side, meanwhile, also suffered a disappointing six-wicket defeat at the hands of Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in their first warm-up game before registering a comfortable 95-run win in the second warm-up match.

South Africa, on the other hand, have already lost their opening game against England and are set to lock horns with Bangladesh in their second game on Sunday.

Notably, the Proteas have already started the verbal duel ahead of the clash, with their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada launching a direct attack on Kohli terming him "immature". It may be recalled that Kohli and Rabada had a heated verbal exchange during one of the IPL matches between Delhi and Bangalore.