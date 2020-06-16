Virat Kohli is a batting 'freak', Ravindra Jadeja is world's best fielder, says Steve Smith

Australian batting star Steve Smith lauded India skipper Virat Kohli and said that he is a “freak” when it comes to batting ability. Smith said that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the game right now and KL Rahul is the most impressive player among the younger generation.

Smith made the remarks while replying to questions sent in by his fans on Instagram on Sunday. The former Australian skipper rated Indian Premier League as his favourite tournament to play in.

Jadeja is without doubt one of the best fielders in the world and his quick and sharp fielding has earned praise from several players and Smith is latest to join the list.

Talking about Rahul, Smith said that the left-handed batsman is a 'very good player!”

Rahul has represented India in 36 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 42 T20Is and has slowly become an important part of the national team in white-ball cricket. In limited over cricket, Rahul also bears the responsibility of being the wicketkeeper.

Smith also praised former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said that he is a “Legend! Mr Cool”.

Smith rated his 144 at Birmingham in the first Ashes Test in 2019 as his favourite Test knock till date.

Talking about IPL, Smith, who plays for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals said, “Tough to beat the IPL. Playing with and against the best players from around the world.”

Referring to India's upcoming tour to Australia for a full series later this year, Smith, 31, said, “Can’t wait. Going to be awesome.”

Smith called India batting great Rahul Dravid "a lovely gentleman and seriously good player.”