India vs New Zealand 2021

Virat Kohli-led Team India become number one Test team after series win against New Zealand

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test to clinch the series 1-0 on Monday (December 6).

File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India became the number one ranked Test team after defeating New Zealand 1-0 in the two-match series.

Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test.

With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0 and now Virat Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

Virat Kohli's side is now three points ahead of second-placed New Zealand in the ICC Test Rankings. While Australia is in third place with 108 points.

Currently, India has 124 points while New Zealand has 121 points.

England is in the fourth spot with 107 points. Both Australia and England will have a chance to improve their ranking as they lock horns in the five-match Ashes.

