Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, Ashwin extend wishes as 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 39

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday (July 7) and wishes are continuing to pour in for 'Captain Cool'. Indian men`s cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have all wished the former India captain on his 37th birthday.

"Happy b`day Mahi Bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you," skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

"Happy Birthday Youngster! Have an absolute blast Legend," Indian team coach Ravi Shastri tweeted.

"Inspiration to his Army and Decimation to the Army beyond the Enemy lines. Couldn`t find a better phrase to define @msdhoni, happy birthday Mahi Bhai, have a great day and continue to inspire all of us," Ashwin tweeted.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also wished Dhoni and said that the former skipper taught him to be a better human being. "Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu. My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni," Pandya tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Dhoni on his birthday by tweeting a 70-second video which is a compilation of some of his monstrous sixes.

"Let’s celebrate Dhoni's birthday by revisiting some of his monstrous sixes!," tweeted BCCI.

Dhoni made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004. He made his Test debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka in Chennai.