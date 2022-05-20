Former India captain and the backbone of Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting lineup Virat Kohli stormed back in form with a superb knock of 73 runs against Gujarat Titans in the 67th game of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Virat's innings was a true masterclass of how of chasing a target. In the post-match presentation, Kohli revealed his future plans with Team India.

“I know how motivated I will be when the scores start coming. I want to win India the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup; that’s the motivation. I have to move forward maintaining a balance, get some rest, some rejuvenation, once I’m in the mindset then there’s no looking back and… it’s great fun. My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team,” Kohli said.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in the months of August and September while the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in the month of November in Australia. India failed to qualify for the playoff in the 2021 T20 WC. Virat was the captain of that side and must have felt the pain of losing India's first match in WC as a captain against arch-rivals Pakistan. Virat's aim is to bring back the glory by winning these prestigious trophies.

After the GT game, Virat also revealed how he got back to form." I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed. It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me. It goes back to 2018 in England when I was dropped on 21 and the juggernaut could have started again like it did on the 2014 tour. I won't be standing here being ungrateful for all that I have achieved. With the very first shot of Shami, I felt I could hit lengths balls over the fielder's head. I knew that tonight was the night when I could kick on. It has been wonderful that I have got so much support in this edition. I am forever grateful to all the love that I have never seen before."