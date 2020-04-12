Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among top 5 batsmen with most international runs since January 2017

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and star opener Rohit Sharma are among the top five batsmen with most international runs to their name since January 2017.

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and shared the list of top five players who have notched up most international runs in the last three years.

Kohli tops the list with a total of 8,465 runs in his account at an average of 63.17 since January 2017.

Kohli is followed by his fellow team-mate and opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who has scored 6,350 runs at an average of 54.27.

England batsman Joe Root and Pakistan batsman Babar Azam occupy third and fourth spot in the list of most international runs since January 2017 with 6,203 and 5,387 runs, respectively.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor rounds off the top five with 4,801 funs at an average of 51.07.

The ICC shared the picture of all the five batsmen and wrote," Most international runs since January 2017:India's Virat Kohli - 8,465 @ 63.17, India's Rohit Sharma - 6,350 @ 54.27, England's Joe Root - 6,203 @ 48.08, Pakistan's Babar Azam - 5,387 @ 51.30, New Zealand's Ross Taylor -4,801 @ 51.07."

Notably, all the sporting activities across the world are at standstill due to the novel virus. In March, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which was slated to take place from March 29, was also postponed till April 15 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 13th edition of the T20 lucrative tournament is set to be postponed once again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to announce another lockdown in the country after initially announcing a 21-day lockdown on March 24.