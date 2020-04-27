Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be biggest challenge in T20 World Cup, admits Pakistan's Haris Rauf

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has admitted that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and star opener Rohit Sharma will definitely pose biggest challenge to him in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup, but added that he never let any batsman dominate him.

The ICC World Cup 2020, which is slated to take place from October 18 to November 15 in Australia, is currently under jeopardy due to coronavirus pandemic.

However, Rauf has expressed his desire to lock horns with the top T20I players in the world, including Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the showpiece event.

“This being a World Cup competition, the quality of opposition will be very tough as top players from each country will be playing in it so all batsmen will be difficult to bowl to.But looking at the top T20I players in the world, to be the greatest challenge will come from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. To do well against such top-quality batsmen will do wonders for my confidence and to be honest, based on my experience in BBL, I should be able to do well in the World Cup if given the chance. It is my nature that I don’t let any batsman dominate me,” a Pakistan media quoted Rauf as saying.

The 26-year-old also said that the pressure games, such as matches between India and Pakistan, always brings the best out of him.

“It’s a given that any Pakistan versus India game comes with its own special pressure and tension. The pressure is equally high on both sides with supporters of each side wanting to win at all costs. For me, any game such as the one between Pakistan and India which has more pressure in it brings out the best in me," he concluded.

Rauf made his T20I debut for Pakistan against Bangladesh in January this year. Besides this, he appeared in the last two seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Lahore Qalandars and was also one of the best performers for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) for whom he bagged 20 wickets in the tournament.