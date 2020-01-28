Virat Kohli set to break Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis' record of most T20I runs as captain

Records are meant to be broken and India cricket team captain Virat Kohli has made a habit os getting into the record books at regular intervals. Virat Kohli, the lynchpin of Indian batting, is all set to break his predecessor and former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most runs as a captain in T20 Internationals. Currently, the highest run-scorers list of captains in T20I is led by Dhoni followed by current New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and South Africa's Faf du Plessis.

While Dhoni has amassed 1,112 runs in 72 T20Is as captain, Williamson has 1,148 in 41 matches and du Plessis is third with 1,273 runs in 40. Kohli is fourth in the list with 1,088 runs in 35 matches as the skipper of the Indian cricket team. He has, however, scored more runs overall in the T20Is compared to Dhoni, Williamson and du Plessis.

The Indian captain has played 80 T20Is and got 2,745 runs against his name. Dhoni, who has represented India in 98 T20Is, scored 1,617 runs while Williamson has accumulated 1,570 runs from 59 matches and du Plessis has 1,363 runs against his name from 44 matches.

Kohli is also on the verge of breaking the record of most fifties scored by a captain in T20Is. He and du Plessis are tied at the top spot with scores of 50 or more.

India are currently in New Zealand for long cricket tour which includes five T20Is, three One Day Internationals and two Tests apart from a three-day practice match.

The visiting team is leading the five-match T20I series 2-0 after defeating the host in the first match at Eden Park in Auckland by 6 wickets on Friday (January 24, 2020) following by a seven-wicket win at the same ground two days later on India's Republic day.

The third T20I is on Wednesday (January 29) at Hamilton's Seddon Park followed by the fourth at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday (January 31) and the fifth in Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on Sunday (February 2).

The three-match ODI series will see India and New Zealand clash at Seddon Park (Hamilton) on Wednesday (February 5), Eden Park (Auckland) on Saturday (February 8) and Bay Oval (Mount Maunganui) on Tuesday (February 11).

It will be followed by a three-day practice match against New Zealand XI at Seddon Park (Hamilton) from February 14 to 16 before the Test series starts. The first Test is scheduled from February 21 to 25 at Basin Reserve in Wellington and the second one will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from February 29 to March 4.