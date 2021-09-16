Virat Kohli to quit T20I captaincy after World Cup, BCCI says 'decision made keeping future roadmap in mind'

Minutes after Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from Team India's T20I captaincy after the upcoming T20 World Cup, BCCI released an official statement and thanked the 32-year-old for his contributions as a leader.

Kohli took to social media to announce the news and stated that he will continue to play as a batsman in the shorter format of the game, while leading the team in ODIs and Tests.

Hailing Kohli as 'true asset' to Indian cricket, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the decion was taken keeping the future roadmap in mind and also wished the right-handed batsman to perform well in the World Cup, which will be held in UAE and Oman next month.

"Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,” Ganguly was quoted as saying in the official release.

Meanwhile, board secretary, Jay Shah also spoke on the development and stated that he was having close discussion with the leadership team in the last six months. "We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have smooth transition, Mr Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I Captain after the upcoming World Cup. I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket."

Kohli stated that he took the decision after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri and senior team-member Rohit Sharma.