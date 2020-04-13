Virat Kohli tops list of non-wicketkeepers with most international catches since January 2017

Indian skipper Virat Kohli occupies the top position in the list of non-wicketkeepers with most international catches to their name since January 2017.

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and shared the list of top five non-wicketkeepers with most international catches in the last three years.

Kohli is standing at the top of the chart with a total of 95 catches.

The Indian skipper is followed by England batsman Joe Root, who has 94 catches in his account since January 2017.

Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis and England all-rounder Ben Stokes are standing at the third and fourth place with 85 and 80 catches, respectively.

Former South African skipper and experienced batsman Faf du Plessis rounds off the top five with 78 catches.

The ICC shared a picture of all the five players and wrote,"Most international catches from non-wicketkeepers since January 2017: India's Virat Kohli -- 95, England's Joe Root- 94, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis - 85, England's Ben Stokes - 80, South Africa's Faf du Plessis - 78."

On Sunday, the ICC shared the name of the top five batsmen with most international runs to their name since January 2017.

Kohli also topped that list with a total of 8,465 runs in his account, followed by India's Rohit Sharma (6,350 runs), England's Joe Root (6,203 runs), Pakistan's Babar Azam (5,387 runs) and New Zealand's Ross Taylor (4,801 runs).