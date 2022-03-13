हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Virat Kohli's century drought leads to BIG drop in Test average, check HERE

Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch for some time now across all formats.

Virat Kohli&#039;s century drought leads to BIG drop in Test average, check HERE
(Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch for some time now across all formats.

It's been more than two years since Virat scored an international ton, it came during a day-night Test versus Bangladesh in 2019. 

Since then Kohli has been scoring fifties but has not been able to convert these starts into big scores.  He has been stuck at 70 international tons for a long time now.

Courtesy the lean patch, his Test average has also got a big hit. 

Kohli used to average above 50 at the start of the second Test. 

But in three innings in this series, he has scored 45, 23,13 respectively and that means his average now drops below 50. 

The average is now 49.95, just.05 less than the 50-mark but this is a low that would trouble Kohli for sure, as it is showing the decline in his form.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketVirat KohliIndia vs Sri Lanka 2022
Next
Story

PAK vs AUS: Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey power Australia to 505/8 in Karachi

Must Watch

PT9M

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra holds a press conference, hits out at suspended BJD MLA