Virat Kohli's century drought leads to BIG drop in Test average, check HERE

Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch for some time now across all formats.

It's been more than two years since Virat scored an international ton, it came during a day-night Test versus Bangladesh in 2019.

Since then Kohli has been scoring fifties but has not been able to convert these starts into big scores. He has been stuck at 70 international tons for a long time now.

Courtesy the lean patch, his Test average has also got a big hit.

Kohli used to average above 50 at the start of the second Test.

But in three innings in this series, he has scored 45, 23,13 respectively and that means his average now drops below 50.

The average is now 49.95, just.05 less than the 50-mark but this is a low that would trouble Kohli for sure, as it is showing the decline in his form.