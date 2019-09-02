close

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's overseas Test captaincy record set to become better

Virat Kohli&#039;s overseas Test captaincy record set to become better

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, leading the national side in the two-match series against West Indies, is all set to guide his team to yet another overseas series win. India are currently in a dominant position in the Kingston Test having set a massive 468-run target for the hosts. 

The 30-year-old swashbuckling batsman recently surpassed former Indian cricketer  Sourav Ganguly to become the most successful captain of the country in overseas Tests.

By sealing a record-breaking 318-run win over West Indies in the opening match, Kohli clinched his 12th overseas Test victory in a total of 26 matches he played as the captain. Under Kohli, India have lost nine overseas matches, while five away Tests ended in a draw. 

Ganguly, on the other hand, took 28 Test matches to guide India to their 11th Test victory away from home.  

The victory also saw Kohli match former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of 27 overall Test victories, thus becoming the joint-most successful skipper 
for India in the longest format of the game. 

The win in Antigua Test was also Kohli's seventh triumph as India's Test captain outside Asia. 

Meanwhile, Kohli's biggest overseas Test series win as the captain came when he ended India's 71-year-long wait for a Test series triumph in Australia in 2019. 

During their tour to Australia in 2018-19, India won the first Test by 34 runs before Australia bounced back to secure a 146-run win in the second match and level the series. 

Virat Kohli-led side then once again took a lead over Australia by winning the third Test by 137 runs before the fourth match at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in a draw. The result saw Kohli become the first-ever captain to guide India to a Test series victory Down Under. 

Kohli can further extend his lead over Ganguly in the list of Indian skippers with most away Test wins by guiding the visitors to victory in the second match against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston.

India are currently in a driver's seat after reducing the Caribbean side to 45 for two in their chase of 478-run target on Day three of the final Test. 

 

