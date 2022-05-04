Virat Kohli came back to some sort of batting form in he stroked 58 off 53 balls in game vs Gujarat Titans on April 30.

Kohli has struggled in IPL 2022, completing a golden duck in successive games this season. Not to forget, he has also gone without a century in over 100 games across formats.

His former RCB teammate AB de Villiers believes that Virat needs a clear mind and fresh energy to overcome such failures.

"As a batsman you are only one or two bad knocks away from bad form," de Villiers told AFP.

"If it keeps coming at you it is difficult to bounce back from it."

"I cannot put a percentage to it but it is the mind and power of the mind which is the main battle," he said.

Mr 360, as he was popularly known, said that Virat does not become a bad player overnight and can easily come out of this hole.

"You do not become a bad player overnight. Virat would know it and I know it. I think it's the way you think and set your mind. You need a clear mind and fresh energy whenever you play and then you can find a way out of a hole."

RCB meet Chennai Super Kings in Match 49 of IPL 2022 and his fans will hope that the fifty he scored in the last match was not a one-time thing.