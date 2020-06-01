VVS Laxman pays tribute to Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has paid tribute legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former leg-spinner Anil Kumble, saying that he was quite fortunate to play alongside these players.

Laxman recently took to his official Twitter handle and informed its followers that he will be paying tributes to his former teammates over the next few days who influenced him immensely during his playing career.

"I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely," Laxman wrote.

Lauding Tendulkar for his trail-blazing career, Laxman said that the master blaster stays grounded despite the adulation he received and it is one of the hallmarks of his greatness.

"His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is.Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt,"he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Laxman paid tribute to former Indian head coach Kumble by posting a picture of him with a broken jaw from the Test clash against the West Indies in Antigua in 2002.

Laxman said that Kumble's grit, drive and bravery could be displayed through this picture.

"A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential @anilkumble1074 .Never giving up, no matter what, was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became," he added.

Regarded as one of the most complete batsman in the history of the game, Tendulkar holds almost all batting records which exists at the moment.

Hailed by many as the ' God of Cricket', Tendulkar went on to make 200 appearances for India in Test cricket and amassed 15,921 runs in the format. He also featured in 462 ODIs for the Men in Blue and scored 18,426 runs in it. Meanwhile, his only appearance in the shortest format of the game came during a T20I match against South Africa in 2006.

Kumble, on the other hand, bagged 619 wickets in 132 Tests and 337 wickets in 271 ODIs.

Meanwhile, Laxman notched up 8,781 runs in 134 matches he played for India in the longest format of the game and 2,338 runs in 86 ODIs during his playing career.