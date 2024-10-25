Advertisement
Washington Sundar's 7-Wicket Masterstroke: How India's Bold Gamble Paid Off In 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Returning to Test cricket after three years, Sundar marked his comeback with an extraordinary bowling spell, claiming 7 wickets for just 59 runs.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 07:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a cricketing nation where team selections are often a hot topic of debate, Gautam Gambhir’s bold decision to draft Washington Sundar into India’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Pune was nothing short of a gamble. With seasoned spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel left on the bench, eyebrows were raised. Yet, by the end of Day 1, Sundar’s masterful performance had silenced critics, showcasing why Gambhir’s faith in him was more than justified.

Sundar's Career-Best Performance Steals the Show

Returning to Test cricket after three years, Sundar marked his comeback with an extraordinary bowling spell, claiming 7 wickets for just 59 runs. It was a career-best performance, setting the stage for what could be a pivotal moment in the World Test Championship cycle for India. On a spin-friendly Pune pitch, Sundar, along with his Tamil Nadu teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, dismantled New Zealand’s batting order, turning the match on its head.

New Zealand, at one point comfortably placed at 197 for 3, collapsed to 259 all out, losing their last seven wickets for a mere 62 runs. Sundar’s precision, coupled with his ability to exploit the pitch’s natural variations, made him a nightmare for the Kiwi batsmen. His delivery to dismiss Tom Blundell—a turning ball that sent the stumps cartwheeling—was particularly memorable and set the tone for the rest of the day.

Gautam Gambhir’s Inspired Selection

Before the match, several pundits, including Sunil Gavaskar, questioned the team’s decision to make three changes, with Sundar’s inclusion being the most talked about. However, Gambhir, who had long advocated for Sundar’s potential, saw something others didn’t. His faith in the young off-spinner’s ability to deliver in high-pressure situations was evident, and Sundar repaid that trust in full.

By stumps on Day 1, it was clear that Gambhir’s gamble had paid off. Speaking to the press, Sundar acknowledged the role his coach played in his success. “I am really grateful to the coach and captain for backing me,” he said, beaming with pride. “Honestly, whatever happened today is a dream come true. I’ve been manifesting this moment for weeks, and I’m so glad it came true.”

Learning from Ashwin: A Crucial Partnership

One of the standout aspects of Sundar’s performance was his synergy with Ashwin. The veteran spinner’s guidance throughout the day was instrumental in helping Sundar execute his plans. "We had a lot of communication out there. Ashwin told me to try a couple of things, and that worked for me during the spell before tea," Sundar revealed during the post-match interview.

Their partnership on the field was reminiscent of a master-apprentice dynamic. While Ashwin continued to apply pressure from one end, Sundar capitalized on the softening ball, varying his pace and wrist positions to outfox the New Zealand batsmen.

Kumble's Breakdown of Sundar’s Bowling Masterclass

Cricketing legend Anil Kumble, analyzing the day’s play, praised Sundar’s ability to generate spin and revolutions on the ball. "Credit to both Ashwin and Sundar for hitting the right areas at the right pace. Sundar’s variations with the ball—sometimes turning sharply, other times going straight—kept the batsmen guessing," Kumble remarked during the post-match analysis.

He also highlighted how Sundar’s tactical approach, especially with the older ball, allowed him to pick up crucial wickets. "It wasn’t just about turning the ball; he bowled with precision, using the natural variations of the pitch to his advantage."

Turning a Punt into a Masterstroke

Washington Sundar’s seven-wicket haul not only vindicated his selection but also added a significant feather to his cap as he became the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul at the Maharashtra Cricket Ground in Pune. His performance now stands among the best bowling figures by an Indian in India vs New Zealand Tests.

Reflecting on his journey, Sundar credited his recent Ranji Trophy match for helping him find his rhythm ahead of the Test. “That Ranji game was crucial for me. I bowled a lot of overs, which gave me the confidence I needed to perform today.”

As Sundar led the team off the field, Gambhir was seen applauding the young spinner—a fitting acknowledgment of a gamble that had turned into a masterstroke. With India now back in the game, thanks to Sundar’s brilliance, the onus is on the batters to build on this momentum and put New Zealand under further pressure.

