Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer picks MS Dhoni as skipper of his all-time ODI team

Jaffer picked Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as the opening pair. 

Wasim Jaffer picks MS Dhoni as skipper of his all-time ODI team

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer picked his all-time ODI team and opted for four Indian players including MS Dhoni as its skipper.

Jaffer picked Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as the opening pair.

The number three spot was bagged by West Indian Vivian Richards and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli was given number four spot.

South African versatile batsman AB De Villiers and England all-rounder Ben Stokes were given chance to boost the middle-order batting.

Dhoni was named as skipper and wicket-keeper batsman while bowling attack included former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram, former Windies pacer Joel Garner, and former Australian pacer Glen McGrath.

There is a tie between two great bowlers Saqlain Mushtaq and Shane Warne for the one spinner`s spot.

Surprisingly, Australia`s most successful captain Ricky Ponting has been picked as 12th man by Jaffer in his ODI side. Ponting captained Australia to two consecutive World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. 

