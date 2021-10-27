हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer says THIS to Waqar Younis after his "namaz infront of hindus" comment on Mohammed Rizwan

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday did not mince his words while condemning former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis' 'namaz' comment following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

Wasim Jaffer says THIS to Waqar Younis after his &quot;namaz infront of hindus&quot; comment on Mohammed Rizwan
Picture credit: Twitter, Mohammad Rizwan during the drinks break India vs Pakistan

Waqar Younis comment on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the drinks break in the India-Pakistan game in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday had not gone down well with former cricketers as well as Pakistan fans. "Absolutely vile and disgusting comments from Waqar Younis. #Shameful," tweeted Jaffer.

While cricket fans across both nations have lauded Pakistan's dominant performance, former pacer Waqar finding joy in something beyond cricket had left fans unimpressed.

"The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashallah, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me," said Waqar on ARY News.

After facing severe backlash, Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comments. "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake. Sports unite people regardless of race, colour, or religion. #apologies," Younis tweeted.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to Indian bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Wasim JafferWaqar YounisIndia vs PakistanT20 World Cup 2021
Next
Story

Bangladesh vs England Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch BAN vs ENG Live in India

Must Watch

PT5M55S

News 50: I will meet Amit Shah tomorrow, says Capt. Amarinder Singh