Watch: After Shaheen Shah Afridi Gets Married to Ansha, 'Happy' Babar Azam Hugs Pak Pacer, Video Goes Viral

Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi was married to Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha on February 3, Friday, in Karachi. The wedding ceremony was attended by many of his Pakistani teammates including captain Babar Azam. A video went viral on the internet on Friday evening in which a smiling Babar could be seen hugging Shaheen. Shaheen was looking handsome in a sherwani while Babar also looked dashing in the video. While the wedding took place today, other ceremonies are expected to happen post the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Watch Babar hug Shaheen at his wedding below:

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI & HIS CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM !!____ pic.twitter.com/Izh1Xg0UnS — Irha__ (@___irhaa) February 3, 2023

Ansha is studying medicine in United Kingdom, as per a report. Shaheen's wife is Shahid's second daughter. Ansha is not much of a follower of the game but she watches every match in which her father plays. Shaheen and Ansha were engaged to each other in 2021 and since one year the right date was difficult to find for the couple to get married. The cricketer's busy schedule was one other reason why the marriage could not take place last year.

Shaheen will be back playing for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 8 right after marriage. Shaheen leads Qalandars, who are also the current PSL champions. Babar may be his best friend but he will be his fierce competitor in the Pakistan Super League. This year, Babar has shifted base from Karachi Kings to Peshawar Zalmi where he will be the captain as well.

Shaheen is just 22 and has already taken over 200 international wickets. In 25 Tests, he has scalped 99 wickets while he has taken 62 wickets in 32 ODIs. In 47 T20Is he has played so far for Pakistan, Shaheen has taken 58 wickets. What stands out the left-arm pacer is his ability to pick wickets in his opening spell, putting the opposition on back foot straightaway. Hopefully, after the marriage, the lady luck with him, he will continue to shine in world cricket.