WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Smashes First Six Of IPL Career, Social Media Reveals Parallels With Father Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians all-rounder and son of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, has looked impressive with the ball since making his debut in IPL 2023 this season. The left-arm pacer picked up his second IPL wicket of his career, dismissing Gujarat Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha for 4 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Arjun Tendulkar also proved on Tuesday that he is no mug with the bat either. Although five-time champions MI were thrashed by defending champs GT by 55 runs, the MI all-rounder showed glimpse of his explosive capability with the bat, smashing the first six of his IPL career en route to scoring 13 off 9 balls.

The left-handed Arjun Tendulkar pulled GT pacer Mohit Sharma away for a massive six over mid-wicket region. The video of Arjun Tendulkar’s six soon went viral on social media.

WATCH Arjun Tendulkar smash his first six in IPL HERE…

Social media soon drew parallels between Arjun Tendulkar and his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar in IPL. Sachin Tendulkar hit his first six of the IPL in the 36th match of the season while Arjun Tendulkar achieved this feat in the 35th game of 2023 season.

Both Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar were 5 off 5 balls before they smashed their sixth ball for six. Both were dismissed by a Sharma from Haryana – Joginder Sharma and Mohit Sharma – in the innings as well.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was not pleased the bowling of his side after suffering a second successive loss in IPL 2023. “It’s a little disappointing. We pretty much had control of the game till the last few overs when we went for too many runs. It’s just about execution. We need to execute what’s right, who are the batsmen, those kind of things. But in the end we didn’t do that and gave too many runs,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

Captain Rohit was dismissed for just 2 as MI were restricted to 152 for 9 chasing a massive 208 runs to win in Ahmedabad. “You’ve got to look at every team has very different strengths. We have a strong batting lineup to achieve the target. Today our batting couldn’t get going. There’s a lot of dew as well so if we had batted well then maybe we would have chased it. But we didn't start well and you don't do that when you are chasing 200-plus,” he added.