हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

WATCH: BCCI awards Rs 1 crore cash prize to Neeraj Chopra; Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh too felicitated

The opening game of IPL 2022 saw the cricket crazy fans return to the stadium in huge numbers. 

WATCH: BCCI awards Rs 1 crore cash prize to Neeraj Chopra; Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh too felicitated
Source: Twitter

The opening game of IPL 2022 saw the cricket crazy fans return to the stadium in huge numbers. 

There were three special guests at Wankhede cricket stadium as well. They were India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 heroes Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, and the Indian men`s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials on Saturday felicitated the Tokyo Olympic medallists before the start of CSK vs KKR clash. 

The felicitation ceremony took place before the start of the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), here at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.The Indian men`s hockey team was rewarded with a cash price of Rs 1.25 crore, while Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was rewarded with Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, Rs 25 lakh were given to boxer Lovlina Borgohain.Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while Lovlina and the Indian men`s hockey team won the bronze medal.Coming to the opening game, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against CSK, who is now being led by Ravindra Jadeja.

With ANI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Neeraj ChopraLovlina BoroghainManpreet SinghCSK vs KKR
Next
Story

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni sets Twitter on fire with blazing fifty, check reactions

Must Watch

PT52S

India's first Snow Marathon organized in Himachal Pradesh