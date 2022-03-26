WATCH: BCCI awards Rs 1 crore cash prize to Neeraj Chopra; Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh too felicitated

The opening game of IPL 2022 saw the cricket crazy fans return to the stadium in huge numbers.

There were three special guests at Wankhede cricket stadium as well. They were India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 heroes Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, and the Indian men`s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials on Saturday felicitated the Tokyo Olympic medallists before the start of CSK vs KKR clash.

The felicitation ceremony took place before the start of the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), here at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.The Indian men`s hockey team was rewarded with a cash price of Rs 1.25 crore, while Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was rewarded with Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, Rs 25 lakh were given to boxer Lovlina Borgohain.Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while Lovlina and the Indian men`s hockey team won the bronze medal.Coming to the opening game, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against CSK, who is now being led by Ravindra Jadeja.

With ANI inputs