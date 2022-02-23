हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Watch: Behind the scenes footage of MS Dhoni's shoot for a TV ad

Chennai Super Kings captain will be a busy man when the IPL begins in late March. The former Indian captain has already hit the nets and is getting ready for what could his last hurrah in IPL. 

Watch: Behind the scenes footage of MS Dhoni's shoot for a TV ad
(Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will be a busy man when the IPL begins in late March. The former Indian captain has already hit the nets and is getting ready for what could his last hurrah in IPL. 

Dhoni has led CSK in all editions of the tournament now, barring two seasons when CSK were banned, winning four titles and making the finals a number of times. CSK have won four titles so far: 2010, 2011,, 2018 and 2021. 

In 2022 too, he will be looking to leave on a high with fifth title, coming at par with Mumbai Indians, who too have four titles to their name. 

However, before MSD comes to serious business of IPL, he has been busy shooting for ads, which would be aired during the league or in the upcoming cricket series. 

Here's a leaked footage of an ad that Dhoni was shooting a few days ago:

Not to forget, even after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni continues to be a huge brand and attracts many advertisers because of his massive fan following and personality. 

The former Indian captain's fandom goes from metropolitan cities to the two-tier and three-tier cities. What has led to this massive following of Dhoni is his behaviour on and off the field and also his warm personality. And that is why he continues to rule the hearts of many in India and all over the world.   

