Watch: IPL Share Video Of Ziva Hugging Dad MS Dhoni After CSK Beat DC

Indian Premier League (IPL) shared a heartwarming video on social media after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the T20 league. In the video, which has now gone viral, CSK captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva can be seen running to dad and hugging him, after the contest got over. Dhoni, like a caring father, embraces her. 'Captain Cool' could also be seen talking to her about the game while other players from the team look at them.

Watch Ziva and dad Dhoni's heartwarming video below:

CSK beat DC to strengthen position in points table

CSK displayed an all-round show as they made short work of DC in the Wednesday night clash of IPL 2023 at Chepauk. DC, who have never won a single game in Chennai since 2010, lost the match by 27 runs. With this win, Chennai have strengthened their position in the points table, having won seven out of 12 matches while one game was washed out. Only Gujarat Titans (16 points) are ahead of CSK (15 points) in the standings. On the other hand, DC continue to languish at the bottom of the points table. They are still in the playoffs race mathematically but the chances of qualifying are zero to none. DC have played in 11 matche, winning just 4 games.

How CSK vs DC clash transpired?

After winning the toss, Dhoni opted to bat first on slow and turning track of MA Chidambaram stadium and the decision turned out to be a match-winning one. CSK may not have got a good start with the bat as they lost both their star openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway cheaply, but they still managed to put up a decent score on a track not conducive for batting. Ajinkya Rahane also scored just 21 whie Moeen Ali (7) too had an ordinary game with the bat in hand. Shivam Dube (25 off 12 balls), Ambati Rayudu (23 off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 16 balls) played solid hands to steady the ship before Dhoni hit 20 off 9 balls to take CSK to 167 for 8 in 20 overs.

DC never got going in the chase after losing skipper David Warner for a duck in just the first over. They were soon 25 for 3 inside 4 overs. Rilee Rossouw (35 off 37) gave some fight but it did not last long as Ravindra Jadeja got rid of him. Jadeja was adjudged player of the match for his spell of 1 for 19 from 4 overs and individual score of 21 runs.