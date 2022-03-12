हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

WATCH: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya sends warning to other teams ahead of IPL 2022

After CSK captain MS Dhoni enthralled fans in a new avatar, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the IPL 2022 have unveiled their third promotional film in which captain of new IPL team Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya can be seen. 

WATCH: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya sends warning to other teams ahead of IPL 2022
(Source: Twitter)

After CSK captain MS Dhoni enthralled fans in a new avatar, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the IPL 2022 have unveiled their third promotional film in which captain of new IPL team Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya can be seen. 

The film focuses on the two new teams will create a huge impact in the 15th edition of the IPL with a message that no one should take them lightly.

In the film, Hardik Pandya's help is seeked when two bomb diffusers fail to indentify the two new wires in a bomb which later explodes.

Hardik warns, "Naye ko kam mat samajhna. Naya jab bhi katega, 100 katta fatega." This means that the new teams cannot be taken lightly. 

WATCH below

IPL 2022 kickstarts with MS Dhoni's CSK taking on Shreyas Iyer's KKR at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 26. 

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, the two new IPL teams, will play their first match against each other on March 28 at Wankhede stadium. 

Tags:
CricketIPL 2022Gujarat TitansHardik PandyaLucknow Super Giants
