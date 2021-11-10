हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic enjoying jet skiing in Dubai waters

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic posted a new Instagram Reel in which she can be seen jet skiing in Dubai with husband Hardik and two other Indian players - Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer - for company. 

File image of Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa. (Source: Twitter)

Natasa captioned the video as #jetskilovers before tagging the Indian cricketers. 

India have made an early exit from the T20 World Cup and it appears that the Indian team is yet to take off from UAE's shores. 

As a result, the Indian cricketers have taken up different activities to keep the heat away and refresh their minds. 

In the video, Kishan can be seen doing a thumbs up to the camera which seems is in the hands of Hardik. Iyer can be seen jumping into the waters followed by Kishan as they seem to have had enough of rising the jet in the water. 

Natasa, however, can be seen still enjoying her time out in the waters, continuing jet skiing. 

As soon as they return to India, Iyer and Kishan will be back playing for India as the team looks to win the T20I series that starts in Jaipur on 17 November. 

The team was announced on 9 November, which will be led by Rohit Sharma. Some key members are missing from the squad as they are expected to be given a break. Those players include Hardik, as well as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. 

