WATCH — In RCB's new music video, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers are seen dancing together

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released a music video on November 23 (Tuesday) in which RCB players can be seen shaking a leg.

RCB says the "We celebrate this spirit and the togetherness of the team, paying tribute to the undying ‘Never Give Up’ attitude of every member involved in the journey through this exciting music video."

Directed and choreographed by Dhanashree Verma with music by Harsh Upadhyay, the video features top stars from the team in Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell among others, donning the latest PUMA X RCB athleisure collection, while performing the Hustle signature dance step.

The video inspires RCB’s wide geography of fans to ‘Never Give Up and Don’t Back Down’.

Watch the video here:

Never Give Up. Don’t Back Down. Keep Hustling! Celebrating togetherness & the #PlayBold spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Special thanks to all our players who give their 100% every time they wear the RCB colours.#WeAreChallengers #MusicVideo #RCBHookStepChallenge pic.twitter.com/Y8tfH3y8Qz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 23, 2021

RCB have had two good back to back seasons, where they made it to the last-four of the competition but they are yet to win their maiden IPL title.

The video features AB de Villiers also, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. That means My 360 will no more be part of the RCB set up from the next season.

Virat Kohli has quit the RCB captaincy as well and there have been changes in the support staff. Hence, we will see a new RCB set up from the next season.