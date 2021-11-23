हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL

WATCH — In RCB's new music video, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers are seen dancing together

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released a music video on November 23 (Tuesday) in which RCB players can be seen shaking a leg. 

WATCH — In RCB&#039;s new music video, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers are seen dancing together
AB de Villiers. (Source: RCB Media)

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released a music video on November 23 (Tuesday) in which RCB players can be seen shaking a leg. 

RCB says the "We celebrate this spirit and the togetherness of the team, paying tribute to the undying ‘Never Give Up’ attitude of every member involved in the journey through this exciting music video."

Directed and choreographed by Dhanashree Verma with music by Harsh Upadhyay, the video features top stars from the team in Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell among others, donning the latest PUMA X RCB athleisure collection, while performing the Hustle signature dance step.

The video inspires RCB’s wide geography of fans to ‘Never Give Up and Don’t Back Down’.

Watch the video here:

RCB have had two good back to back seasons, where they made it to the last-four of the competition but they are yet to win their maiden IPL title. 

The video features AB de Villiers also, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. That means My 360 will no more be part of the RCB set up from the next season. 

Virat Kohli has quit the RCB captaincy as well and there have been changes in the support staff. Hence, we will see a new RCB set up from the next season. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPLCricketIPL 2022RCBRCB music videoVirat KohliAB de VilliersYuzvendra Chahal
Next
Story

Virat Kohli’s 'launda from Dilli and Mumbai ki billi' reply to Anushka Sharma goes viral, see pic

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Bollywood Breaking: Rajkummar Rao will be seen with Jhanvi Kapoor in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'