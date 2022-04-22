Indian cricket legend and Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar was spotted with another Indian legend of the game, Sunil Gavaskar, before the IPL 2022 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The two met on the sidelines of match no. 33 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday (April 21).

Gavaskar is currently working as a commentator in the cash-rich league with Star Sports, while, on the other hand, Sachin is a mentor for the side he once played for, the Mumbai Indians.

When two greats of Indian Cricket meet and greet! #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/KXCJ35pYAw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, IPL before the CSK vs MI clash, uploaded a video of Gavaskar and Tendulkar chatting, captioning it, "When two greats of Indian Cricket meet and greet!,"

It's almost unbelievable how many records both the greats hold and the numbers that they have reached. By stats, it is 47,571 runs and a total of 135 international centuries in one frame when both these Indian legends met each other.

SACHIN.... SACHIN.... This chant will reverberate in the stadiums of India forever I had throat pain but still shouted my lungs off when I saw GOD on the screen. The aura is something else...#IPL2022 #MIvsCSK #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/Y4J3RKVv15 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 22, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar's stats for India

The Master Blaster played for India from 1989 to 2013. He scored a total of 15921 runs in 200 Tests with an average of 53.8. Tendulkar has a total of 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in his Test career for India. In One-Day Internationals, Sachin Tendulkar has a total of 18,426 runs with 49 ODI centuries at an average of 44.8. The little master played 463 ODI matches for the Men in Blue.

On the other hand, Sunil Gavaskar played for Indian cricket team from 1971 to 1987. He scored a total of 3092 runs in 108 One-Day International for India at an average of 35.1 from that time. He played 125 Tests scoring a huge total of 10,122 runs with an impressive average of over 51. Gavaskar has a total of 35 centuries including both ODI and Tests.