Watch: Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Hugs Shah Rukh Khan; Shares Her 'Carpe Diem' Moment On Insta

It was a big day for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana as he led his team to win for the first time in IPL 2023. KKR beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs to open their account in the season. Rana did not have a great outing with the bat a he scored just 1 off 5 balls but his team responded well to the pressure situations and posted a dominant win at their home ground. The night became extra special for him with his wife Saachi Marwah in attendance. Saachi was lucky to have got the congratulory message and a hug from none other than Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of KKR.

Sharing her feelings at meeting 'King Khan', she wrote on her Instagram: "As they clinch their first victory , many many more to come @kkriders @nitishrana_official. No brownie points for guessing my "Carpe Diem" moment." Nitish Rana's wife Saachi is an Interior Designer. In 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Krushna Abhishek has revealed that Saachi is neice of Bollywood actor Govinda.

Watch SRK hugging Saachi Marwah here:

The win will keep Rana in good stead as leader. After Rana was named KKR captain, critics questioned the move as the team has Sunil Narine and Andre Russell in the side, who are T20 veterans. KKR got off to a terrible start with a loss but the team has made a strong comeback under Rana's leadership as he aims to take them to another final in IPL even without Shreyas Iyer.

Coming back to the match, KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit was very happy with the way his side played. He was might impressed with Impact Player Suyash Sharma, who picked up 3 wickets on his IPL debut. Not to forget, SRK even entered the dressing room after the massive win and celebrated with the players. He even sang the KKR anthem with the team. Later, the 'Pathaan' actot also shook a leg with RCB's Virat Kohli on 'Jhoomey Jo Pathaan' song from his film.