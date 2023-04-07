Kolkata Knight Riders Co-Owner Juhi Chawla Attends Match At Eden Garden, Says ‘Let’s Go To Finals This Year’

Kolkata Knight Riders first home game at the Eden Gardens on Thursday was a star-studded occasion. KKR didn’t disappoint, hammering Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in match no. 9 of IPL 2023. KKR co-owners and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla were in attendance at the Eden Gardens with their families to catch their side in action.

A superb performance by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinners, led by Varun Chakravarthy and debutant Suyash Sharma helped the home side clinch an 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Talking to ANI news agency, Juhi Chawla said, “I’m very happy with our team’s performance. I just hope and pray that all our matches end like this. Every seat at Eden Gardens was occupied. Give the team your best wishes, let’s go to the finals this year, let’s be champions.” she added.

‘Pathaan’ star Shah Rukh Khan waved at fans outside Eden Gardens in Kolkata as KKR defeated RCB by 81 runs to register its first win in IPL 2023. This was the second match of the Kolkata Knight Riders after they lost to Punjab Kings in their opening match.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan did not disappoint his Kolkata fans as KKR took on RCB in the 9th match of IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shah Rukh with his daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter) flew to Kolkata before the match started.

SRK was dressed in a black hoodie and black pants. He teamed it up with black shades. While waving and greeting the fans at the stadium, SRK was also seen shaking legs to the tunes of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the balcony. In another frame, the ‘Pathaan’ star was enjoying popcorn while accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and veteran singer Usha Uthup.

After the match SRK taught a few dance steps to RCB batter Virat Kohli and was seen in a video which went viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan also visited the KKR dressing room after the match and was seen singing the team’s anthem led by batter Rinku Singh.

Meanwhile, in the match, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Rinku’s match-winning stand of 103 runs for the sixth wicket helped KKR recover from a desperate position after being sent into bat.

(With ANI inputs)