India captain Rohit Sharma is often compared with MS Dhoni for his leadership skills and calmness on the field during a cricket match. However, Rohit is also a human being and is bound to get angry when things do not go according to plan. In the first T20I against West Indies, India got off to a solid start with Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit scoring 44 runs in 4.4 overs. But in the next two overs, the visitors lost SKY and in-form batsman Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant joined Rohit in the middle and the duo stitched a vital partnership for the third wicket.

India were 88/2 with one ball to go in the 10th over. India looked all set for a big total but Pant played a rash shot on the last ball of the over. India's skipper was disappointed to see, the southpaw spoiling the perfect start that he got. In the video, Rohit can be seen disheartened with Pant's poor short selection.

In the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "We knew it's gonna be slightly tough, the shot-making wasn't easy at the start. The guys who are set need to carry on for longer and the way we finished off the first innings was a great effort. When we finished the first 10 overs, we didn't think we could get to 190. It was a great effort from the boys and great finish."

"There are three facets of the game which we are trying to improve. We gotta try and back the ideas about executing it with the bat. We want to try certain things and all in all I thought it was a great effort. Certain pitches will not allow you to do that and we need to assess how we go about it. It is all about backing your skills and strengths. I love playing here in West Indies. Indian team always receives great support from the Indian crowd coming in from the USA and also the local crowd here, quite superb to get such support," Rohit added.