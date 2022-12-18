WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar fans chant 'Sachin-Sachin' midflight, cricket ICON reacts, says 'Unfortunately, the seatlbelt sign...'

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar retired nine years ago but his fandom has not gone any lesser. Even the new generation of fans falling in love with the sport, cannot do it without falling in love with Sachin. The Indian legend redefined cricket in India and set new standards. He made India proud on global level through his cricketing skills. When he used to walk out to bat, a billion people used to walk out to bat with him. When he departed, you could hear a pin dropping in a stadium of thousands. Sachin was a phenomenon, the first massive global star from Indian in sport and his legend continues to grow.

Late on Saturday, he posted a video from a flight he had taken in which his fans, knowing that the the GOAT was sitting in the same plane, started chanting the iconic 'Sachin-Sachin' chant to ensure he knew they still loved him even today. This chant had been made popular by India fans all over the world. Wherever Sachin went to bat, his fans followed and so did this chant. Sachin did not want this moment to go unnoticed. He could not get up and thank his fans midflight because of the protocols. But he late posted a video of the chant and wrote a note of thanks to his fans.

He wrote: "Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now."

Watch video of 'Sachin-Sachin' chants by fan midlight which was posted by the cricket legend himself:

It is great to see so much of love still being poured out for arguably the greatest batter the world of cricket has seen. The baton has been passed to his son, who slammed his maiden Ranji Trophy century a few days ago while playing for Goa against Rajasthan in his debut first-class match. Incidentally, Sachin had slammed his first FC ton on debut as well.