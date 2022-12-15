Sachin Tendulkar’s RARE romantic REEL for wife Anjali goes viral, WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman of all time. With tons of runs, and tons of centuries as well, he is way above so many greats of the past and present. Tendulkar currently is a businessman and an investor and is living his life king size. His kids Sara and Arjun Tendulkar are busy building their career in medicine and cricket fields. Sachin, apart from being a gem of a cricket and good father, has a romantic side to him as well. It was there to be seen when he went on a date with his wife Anjali a few days ago.

The Master Blaster posted a romantic Reel for his wife Anjali. In that Reel, he shows the plate on which it is written: "You never know who you will meet over a slice." And then he cuts the camera to his wife Anjali, who is looking absolutely gorgeous in the photo.

Check out Sachin Tendulkar's Romantic Reel for his wife Anjali here:

Not to forget, Sachin and Anjali fell in love with each other. It was Anjali who had approached him for an autograph after finding Sachin very cute at an aiport. From there, the numbers were exchanged and the love story began. Anjali is 6 years older than Sachin but they did not needed the permission from anyone to bridge this barrier and accepted each other. They were blessed with two kids: Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.

Sara is pursuing her post graduate degree in London currently while Arjun just made his first-class debut and even slammed his maiden century on debut. This century was scored in the Goa vs Rajasthan match. Arjun had shifted base from Mumbai, where opportunities were less, to Goa ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. The fun fact here is that even Sachin had scored his first ton in Ranji Trophy in his debut match as well. The parents must have been immensely proud by their son's achievement.