WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed Sledges Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain Scores Century In Reply During Champions Cup

Sledging Babar Azam went other way for Sarfaraz Ahmed as the star scored a century. Enroute his stellar knock, Babar heard some words murmur from Sarfaraz who was the man behind the stumps of the opposition team. Babar Azam is a classic batter when it comes to ODI cricket. As all are aware, Babar likes to take his time in the middle to settle and this approach is often deemed old-fashion nowadays. In the clash between Stallions and Dolphins of the Champions Cups, Babar Azam started off slow and steady which got the opposition players asking their bowlers not to dismiss him for their own advantage. It was brutal dig from Sarfaraz Ahmed which bite him back when the star batter completed his century.

"Koi jaldi nahi. Inko Babar, Babar karne do. Hum Babar ko 40 over khila denge, baki sare out ho jayenge. (No hurry. Let them keep chanting Babar, Babar. We will make Babar play for 40 overs, the rest of the team will get out.)," Ahmed said. (*Ruturaj Gaikwad>Shubman Gill: Netizens Angry After Star Batter Departs For Duck In IND vs BAN 1st Test)

Watch the video here...

Sarfaraz doing what Afg did vs Pakistan in WC.

The longer Babar Azam stays at the crease, the bigger are the chances of his team winning.pic.twitter.com/SAJUX0lvNC Abdullah (@abdullahhammad4) September 19, 2024

However, Pakistan white-ball skipper scored 104 runs leading his team to a total of 271 runs in the Champions Cup against the Dolphins. (WATCH: Hardik Pandya Preparing For Test Comeback? 'Battle Tested' Post Sparks Speculation)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday that decisions regarding the captaincy of the men's team will be made by coaches and selectors. On Friday, reports started to surface that Babar Azam could lose the white-ball captaincy. Sources told Geo News that wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is the top contender to replace Babar Azam for the white ball captaincy.

PCB is set to hold a "Connection Camp," where the future of the Pakistan team will be discussed alongside possible captaincy shifts across all formats. During an inspection of the Gaddafi Stadium construction project, Naqvi revealed that the captaincy-related decisions would be made by the coaches and selectors.

"I have left these matters to them. A workshop is scheduled for September 22, where everyone will be invited to give their suggestions, and decisions will be made afterwards," Navi said, as quoted from Geo News.

"I know that if there is any mistake, it falls on me. If the team does not perform well, if there is a selection mistake, or if the coach loses, it will all reflect on me," he added.

Pakistan will host the ICC Champions Trophy next year, and India's participation remains uncertain.

Naqvi confirmed that the PCB has been in touch with the India cricket board and said, "The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan. We are in touch with the boards of the teams participating in the tournament."

Pakistan have had its struggles in terms of management and in the field of cricket. Pakistan hit rock bottom after dropping to eighth position in the latest ICC Test Rankings, their lowest since 1965.

The series of setbacks continued for Pakistan following their historic whitewash against Bangladesh in their two-match home Test series. It was the first instance when Pakistan tasted the sour flavour of defeat against Bangladesh in red-ball cricket. Pakistan will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming home Test series against England. (With ANI Inputs)