The Pakistan cricket team is on a break right now after successful outing vs the West Indies in the white-ball competitions. The players are using the time off by spending quality time with their families. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the ace bowler of the Pakistan men's cricket team, joined his future father-in-law for a game of cricket and snooker. Both of these cricketers share the same name but they come from different tribes. Afridis have 8 tribes in Pakistan.

The Khyber Agency-born Shahid Afridi said that the ‘Afridis’ have eight tribes and both he and Shaheen belong to different tribes. Shaheen suffered in the hands of his father-in-law as he was slammed for sixes and fours by Afridi senior. This fun game was taking place at Shahid Afridi's farmhouse in Karachi, which was built in the year 2018. Not to forget, they also engaged in a game of snooker inside the Afridi farmhouse. 

When is Shaheen getting married?

In September last year, the rumours of Shaheen marrying daughter of Shahid went viral but the pacer clarified that his focus is currently just on cricket and nothing else. The rumours had taken birth after Shahid had told press that Shaheen's parents are eager for the wedding. Shaheen however wants to focus on his international career. Shaheen is having a time of his life currently with the Pakistan team.

Not to forget, he is the winner of the the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for 2021. In 2021, Shaheen took 78 wickets in 36 international matches at an average of 22.20. He was the main reason why Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and have done so well against the visiting teams in the last year or so. Shaheen is among the key cricketers for Pakistan if they want to do well at the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. 

