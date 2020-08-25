Video of youngsters playing cricket on wet pitch goes viral - Watch

A cricket video is going viral on social media which showcases the passion for the game that fans share.

When you love cricket.. Nothing stops you from playing it. Be it Rain or Slippery field due to rain..! pic.twitter.com/1JNgCIDPtO — Mubin (@_mubean__) August 24, 2020

The video seems to be from some rural area in the subcontinent where youngsters are heartily enjoying the gentlemen’s game even when the conditions are not appropriate. Even though the game is being played under highly overcast weather, with a significantly wet pitch – the participants are still fully making merry by playing the game they love.

While taking a run, the wicketkeeper and the non-striker both slip on the muddy pitch with the fielders laughing. But such marshy conditions do nothing to dissuade the youngsters as they laugh at the situation and continue with the game.

The video perfectly highlights the love that is showered upon the game by fans from across the globe. With some players barefoot and some in their slippers, three slender wooden-sticks as stumps and a greasy pitch which look dangerous to some but all these complications can be overcome by the sheer fondness for the game.

It’s no wonder that we find some of the most spirited fans of the game in the subcontinent – some of them living in rampant poverty with not even two square meals in a day at times. But this great game gives them that glimmer of hope – to rise above and strive for greener pastures.

This video showcases that spirit and is a homage to the game that we all love.