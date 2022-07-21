Former India captain Virat Kohli is taking a break from international cricket to rest and recover, hoping to find his los touch with the bat. The Indian batter has not scored an international century since 2019 and had a disastrous time in England in all three formats.

To take his mind off cricket during this break, Kohli posted a video clip of him performing the trending dance on Instagram to Punjabi beats. Kohli danced to the song ‘Mundiyan’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Baaghi 2’,which featured actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Although the Indian batter was a bit latte cash on the trend, he aced the hook steps of the dance and left social media and his fans awestruck.

Kohli posted the short video clip on Instagram with the caption, “Been pending for a long time, but it’s never too late I guess.”

Celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Rahul Narain Kanal and Pitush Bhagat validated Kohli’s attempt to perform the trending dance in the comment section. “Mundaaaa,” wrote Dhawan, while Kanal commented with a fire emoji.

“Next time please do call me I would love set it up for you. lets break a leg together,” wrote choreographer and dancer Bhagath.

Kohli is currently in Paris with his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika after deciding to skip the West Indies tour. According to reports, Kohli himself had sought this break from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the national selectors were keen on sending the Indian batter to the West Indies for the five-match T20 series.

Kohli has been rested from the entire West Indies tour and will only return for the Asia Cup late next month. Kohli has struggled for form over the last couple of years and will hope that the vacation will rejuvenate him in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

Anushka Sharma posted a story on Instagram revealing that the couple were in Paris. The Bollywood star mentioned that the temperature was too hot, reaching 41 degree Celsius. The French Capital is certainly hotter than London where the couple were during the England tour.