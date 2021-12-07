Watch: Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture for a fan at team hotel after India’s big win over New Zealand

Team India captain Virat Kohli was in a very happy mood after his side thrashed inaugural World Test Champions New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second Test in Mumbai and clinch the two-match Test series 1-0. Kohli in the process became the first cricketer to feature in 50 wins in all formats of the game.

After the win, Kohli wished a fan who was waiting for the return of the Indian team at the hotel lobby. The fan was carrying a placard that suggested that it was his birthday. Kohli saw it and wished the Indian fan, who took to social space and shared the video which has now gone viral.

Here is the video where Kohli wishes the fan on his birthday…

Here's KING VIRAT KOHLI wishing me happy birthday Your favourite cricketer wishes you on your big day, India wins the match & you feature on TV... Can't get bigger than this... I love you Virat. Best human ever..#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6hmIQgvEtg — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 6, 2021

Following India’s thumping win over New Zealand in Mumbai, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan lavished praise on Virat Kohli, saying he is ‘the best Test captain the country has ever had’. Irfan made the comment on Twitter after the Kohli-led side thrashed the Black Caps by a huge margin.

“As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He’s at the top with the win percentage of 59.09 per cent and the second spot is at 45 per cent,” tweeted Irfan.

As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He's at the top with the win percentage of 59.09% and the second spot is at 45%. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 6, 2021

The victory in Mumbai also meant that India registered their 14th consecutive series win at home and 11th straight under Kohli`s leadership.

With the home series win, India bagged 12 points and climbed to number one position in the World Test Championship 2021/23 standings. Now they have 124 points and are ahead of New Zealand who have 121 rating points.

(with agency inputs)