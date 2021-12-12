हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

WATCH - Virat Kohli shares heartwarming video on Yuvraj Singh's birthday

Virat Kohli wishes Yuvraj Singh happy birthday through his Instagram and shares memories of how Yuvraj made him comfortable when Virat was a newcomer in the team.

WATCH - Virat Kohli shares heartwarming video on Yuvraj Singh&#039;s birthday
Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli during the 2010 World Cup.(Source: Twitter)

India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a heartwarming video to wish former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram, Virat posted a video in which he said, "I had come from the U-19 World Cup. He welcomed me very nicely, made me comfortable and started joking around with me. We like similar kinds of food, we are both Punjabis and we love Punjabi music."

The World Cup-winning star had a glorious 17-year long international career complete with achievements that every cricketer dreams of. Coming from the Northern part of the country, both share similar interests, especially their love for Punjabi food, fashion and music, said Kohli, as he relieved and narrated throwback moments from their tournaments in this special birthday wish for Yuvraj.

Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10, 2019. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketYuvraj SinghVirat KohliTeam IndiaBirthday
Next
Story

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Full list of retained players, purse remaining, rules, schedule, live streaming; all you need to know

Must Watch

PT20M36S

Government's big decision on bank deposit insurance