We said 'Yes': Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement with choreographer Dhanashree Verma

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who seemed to be making most of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown situation, announced on Saturday that he has got engaged to choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

The 30-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and shared an adorable picture of him and Dhanashree from their Roka ceremony.

"We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony," he tweeted.

Chahal shared the same picture on his Instagram handle along with couple of more pictures from their roka ceremony.

Soon after Chahal shared the news, his Indian teammates started flooding the post with congratulatory messages for the couple.

"Congratulations to you both god bless," Indian skipper Kohli commented.

Bowling coach R.Sridhar wrote, "Congratulations to you both."

Indian opener Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh wished the pair with a simple 'Congratulationssssss' message.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Mandeep Singh commented, "Oh waah! Chhupa Rustom mubarka bro ."

According to Dhanashree's Instagram profile, it is understood that she is a doctor, a choreographer and a Youtuber by profession.

Chahal, on the other hand, has been quite active on social media ever since cricket was distrupted in March due to the coronavirus crises. He had attracted a lot of attention by sharing number of videos on now-banned social networking app TikTok.

Chahal is all set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is now slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in United Arab Emirates (UAE).