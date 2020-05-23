हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ian Chappell

Well-paid Australian cricketers should pick domestic competitions over IPL: Ian Chappell

There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.

Well-paid Australian cricketers should pick domestic competitions over IPL: Ian Chappell
File Image

Former skipper Ian Chappell has said that the top Australian cricketers must give priority to the country's domestic competitions over the cash-rich IPL as their financial needs are well taken care of by Cricket Australia.

As many as 13 Australian cricketers currently have lucrative deals with IPL franchises with premier fast bowler Pat Cummins fetching a whopping 15.5 crores contract from Kolkata Knight Riders, making him the most expensive foreign player in the league.

There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.

If that happens, it will also put the IPL in collision with Australia's domestic season, including the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup.

"The top players are looked after very well by Cricket Australia these days, so I think there's an obligation there," Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

"I could mount a case more for a peripheral player who doesn't earn a lot of money in Australia; if the bulk of his income is going to come from the IPL, well that's something I would have some sympathy for if I was a CA board member.

"But the top players are well paid, and that argument doesn't hold any water. Their obligation should be to Australia," he added.

Several Australian cricketers, including Cummins and David Warner, have expressed their keenness to play in the IPL if it is held this year. 

Tags:
Ian ChappellAustraliaIPL 2020Sheffield ShieldT20 World CupCricket
Next
Story

International Cricket Council guidelines for cricket resumption amid COVID-19 pandemic
  • 1,25,101Confirmed
  • 3,720Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M22S

DNA: How much did the Coronavirus lockdown affect the future of youth and sports in India?