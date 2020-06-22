West Indies' Shane Dowrich aiming to score big in Test series against England

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich, who had failed to shone with the bat in his last tour to England, has said that he is looking forward to turn the tables during the upcoming three-match Test series between the two sides.

After the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket is all set to resume with the three-match Test series between West Indies and England from July 8 at `bio-secure` venues of Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford.

In the last series between the two sides in the United Kingdom, Dowrich had a torrid show with the bat as he managed to notch up just 24 runs from three matches at an average of 4.80. West Indies went on to suffer 1-2 defeat in the series.

Dowrich admitted that though he failed to cope well on England soil during the last tour, he is now eyeing to come up with a better performance and score three-figure mark in the upcoming series.

"The last time I was here was very tough for me, but it was a series that really changed around my career. I was young, in unfamiliar territory and I really didn't cope very well with it, to be honest," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Dowrich as saying.

Since the last series in England, Dowrich has been one of the most prolific batsman for the Caribbean side in the longest format of the game. He has amassed a total of 902 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 36.08.

And Dowrich asserted that he has learned a lot from his experience in England last time and is a better player now going into the upcoming series.

"But since then I've been able to go away, and I've learned a lot from my experience of here last time. And I consider myself a different player to what I was three years ago. Obviously, it's still going to be a challenge playing in England. Batting will always be a challenge, but I think I'm ready and up for that," he added.

Besides Dowrich,promising youngsters like Alzarri Joseph and the uncapped Chemar Holder, have also impressed at the first-class level and are now included in the West Indies squad for England series.

Following the series against West Indies, England will play a three-match Test series and as many T20 Internationals against Pakistan from July 30.