West Indies vs Australia 3rd ODI: Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade set up ODI series win for Aussies

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc’s three-wicket haul and batsman Matthew Wade’s unbeaten 51-run knock helped Australia defeat West Indies by six wickets in the third and final ODI on Monday (local time) at the Kensington Oval. With this win, Australia won the three-match series 2-1. Chasing 153, Australia got off to a bad start as the visitors lost two wickets with just 27 runs on the board.

Josh Philippe (10) and Moises Henriques (1) failed to leave a mark with the bat. Stand-in skipper Alex Carey and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh then put on 38 runs for the third wicket, but this stand came to an end in the 14th over as Sheldon Cottrell sent Marsh (29) back to the pavilion, reducing Australia to 65/3. Matthew Wade then joined Carey in the middle and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace, and West Indies seemingly had no answers.

The duo put on 34 runs, but as soon as Australia started to look firm favourites, West Indies came back as Hayden Walsh dismissed Carey (35). In the end, Ashton Agar (19 not out) along with Wade (51 not out) took Australia over the line by six wickets and 117 balls to spare.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped Australia bundle out West Indies for just 152 inside 46 overs. Starc scalped three wickets while Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa took two wickets each. No West Indies batter was able to stay at the crease for a long time and it was just Evin Lewis who showed some fight with the bat as he registered a knock of 55 runs with the help of five 4s and three 6s.

Brief Scores: West Indies 152 all out (Evin Lewis 55, Darren Bravo 18, Mitchell Starc 3-43) lost to Australia 153/4 (Matthew Wade 51*, Alex Carey 35, Alzarri Joseph 1-14).

