close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Which team will India face in Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final?

India is scheduled to play their last league match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 against Sri Lanka on Saturday, though the Men in Blue have already booked a place in the semi-final of the showpiece event.

Which team will India face in Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final?

India is scheduled to play their last league match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 against Sri Lanka on Saturday, though the Men in Blue have already booked a place in the semi-final of the showpiece event.

But the question which is on everyone's mind is which team will India face in the semi-finals? Australia and England have already qualified for the last four and New Zealand are virtually in the semi-finals too as Pakistan face an impossible task of trumping the Kiwis in terms of Net Run Rate.

Live TV

England defeated New Zealand by 119 runs on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1992. The two semi-finals will be played in Manchester and Edgbaston and Lord's will host the final of the quadrennial tournament. Australia will play their last league game against South Africa on Saturday and the outcome of this match will decide who India will play against in the semi-final.

Scenario 1:

If India defeat Sri Lanka and Australia lose to South Africa, the Men in Blue will finish at the top place in points table with 15 points and Australia at 14. In that case, the Virat Kohli-led side will clash with New Zealand in the semis as they will be placed fourth in the table. Australia will then play against England in the second semi-final at Edgbaston.

Scenario 2: 

If India fail to defeat Sri Lanka and Australia beat South Africa then Australia will finish ahead of India and the Men in Blue will have to play England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

It is to be noted that India have lost to England in the group stage and their match against New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather, Whichever way it goes, Team India would need to put their best foot forward in semi-final to reach the final.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019IndiaWorld Cup semi-finals
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan face impossible task against Bangladesh

Must Watch

PT4M21S

Deshhit: Hurriyat leaders receive funds from abroad, utilised them for personal gains, says NIA